Coast Guard rescues 6 mariners stranded on grounded boat off Maui

The Coast Guard said the sailing vessel named “Moana” was drifting into a surf zone.
The Coast Guard said the sailing vessel named "Moana" was drifting into a surf zone.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Coast Guard rescued six mariners Thursday from a sailboat that ran into trouble in waters off Maui.

Officials said they responded to an emergency call at around 7:20 p.m. of a boat that ran aground about half a mile off of Oluwalu.

The Coast Guard said the sailing vessel named “Moana” was drifting into a surf zone.

Following the call, watchstanders sent out an urgent marine information broadcast and launched Maui Station’s 45-foot response boat and an air crew from the Barbers Point station.

The aircrew dropped illumination flares to direct rescuers to the boat, who were able to bring the mariners back to land.

The boat’s owner is working with the Coast Guard on a salvage plan.

