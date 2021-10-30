26-year-old woman in critical condition following single-vehicle crash on Big Island

Tributes
Police determined the driver was heading north when she crossed the double solid line, lost control and stuck some rocks.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was ejected from her vehicle in a crash in South Kohala on Friday morning.

Hawaii Island police said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near mile marker 7 of Mamalahoa Highway.

Police determined the driver was heading north when she crossed the double solid yellow line of the roadway and lost control. The vehicle then struck several rocks, ejecting the woman who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials said the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe that speed and impairment are possible factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

