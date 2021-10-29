Tributes
Wahine volleyball begins second round of Big West play this weekend in Manoa

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to Manoa to begin the second...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to Manoa to begin the second round of their Big West Conference schedule.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returns to Manoa to begin the second round of their Big West Conference schedule.

The ‘Bows meet UC Davis and UC Riverside on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

For the first time since 2019, SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will welcome back a select 500 fans to their stands for the weekend’s matches — the full capacity order doesn’t take affect until Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hawaii looking to continue their surge on the Big West, after dropping their first conference match last Friday to UC Santa Barbara, before storming back against CSU Northridge the following night.

The lucky few that got tickets for the Wahine matches are asked to follow the University’s revised game day guidelines.

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center - Game Day Information

First serve on Friday’s match agaisnt UC Davis and Saturday’s match against UC Riverside are both set for 7:00 p.m. HST.

Both matches will be televised on Spectrum OC16 for those who can’t make it to the Stan.

Hawaii Kai’s Jaron Lancaster set to compete in MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby at 2021 World Series
Another Week, another set of Aggies, this time the Utah State Aggies, UH looking to get a...
