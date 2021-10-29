Tributes
Volunteer effort to restore one of the state’s most popular hikes gets a mayoral mahalo

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City leaders and community volunteers Thursday celebrated a formal ending to an extensive restoration project at one of the state’s most popular hikes.

With the untying of a maile lei, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi welcomed a new era for the Koko Crater stairs.

For the last 10 months, with some city funding, volunteers from the Kokonut Koalition restored steps along the tramway ― dedicating hours of their time and hauling more than 600,000 pounds of supplies up and down the mountain.

After years of repairs, crews install final step on popular east Oahu trail

The work was initially expected to last two to three years, but was completed ahead of schedule.

“It was really remarkable and just a big mahalo to anybody who came out here,” said Kokonut Koalition President David Nixon.

“You know that when you come out in the future, you can look at that and you can take pride that you played a part in saving these stairs.”

Blangiardi also praised the extensive work from volunteers.

“What an incredible testimonial it is for people who love something and then who can get something done, knowing full well it wasn’t easy to get done,” Blangiardi said. “It was that grit and determination of people coming together to really do something we all benefit from.”

To assist with ongoing maintenance efforts as a volunteer or with a donation, visit kokonutkoalition.org.

