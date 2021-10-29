Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US in talks to compensate families separated at border

In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've...
In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border.(AP)
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is in talks to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to each child and parent who was separated under a Trump-era practice of splitting families at the border, a person familiar with discussions to settle lawsuits said Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the government was considering payments around $450,000 to each person affected. A person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press that figure was under consideration but changed, though not dramatically. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

The discussions continue, and there is no guarantee the two sides will strike agreement.

About 5,500 children were split from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy, under which parents were separated from their children to face criminal prosecution for crossing the border illegally, according to court filings in a federal case in San Diego. Inadequate tracking systems caused many to be apart for an extended time. The payments are intended to compensate for the psychological trauma.

Attorneys for the families are also seeking permanent legal status in the United States for those separated under the practice, which a judge halted in June 2018, six days after Trump stopped it amid an international backlash.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.

The settlement talks involve several law firms. The American Civil Liberties Union is representing parents in the San Diego case.

The National Immigration Litigation Alliance represents five mothers and their children who were separated for more than two months, including four children who were sent to holding facilities in New York. A federal judge in Arizona denied the government’s bid to dismiss the case last year.

“No amount of money can compensate for the amount of pain and suffering these parents and children endured under this unconscionable and unprecedented policy,” said Trina Realmuto, executive director of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance.

A Justice Department inspector general’s report in January said a “single-minded focus on increasing immigration prosecutions came at the expense of careful and appropriate consideration of the impact of family unit prosecutions and child separations.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
HMSA said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.
HMSA to eliminate hundreds of positions as it outsources some functions

Latest News

Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t OK city’s planned reboot of large indoor events, but has no plans to stop it
For the last 10 months, with some city funding, volunteers from the Kokonut Koalition restored...
Volunteer effort to restore one of the state’s most popular hikes gets a mayoral mahalo
A former state judge judge said he was removed from the audit of the Honolulu rail system after...
Former judge tells lawmakers he was removed from audit after questioning rail spending
This Wednesday May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Cuomo accused of groping woman, a misdemeanor sex crime