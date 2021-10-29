Tributes
Opening of new high school on Maui delayed over lack of a pedestrian bridge

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new high school on Maui won’t be welcoming students to campus as planned next fall. The issue: The DOE failed to build a pedestrian bridge to the campus.

Busy Piilani Highway separates the new Kihei High School and the neighborhoods where many students live.

Back in 2013, the Land Use Commission set the requirement that either a pedestrian over or underpass was required for safety.

Commissioners accused the DOE of stalling and manipulating studies to avoid building the bridge.

“In my humble opinion, it’s dollars and cents,” Land Use Commission Vice Chair Dan Giovanni said.

“They don’t want to spend the money for the safety of these children. They are looking for an alternative to save money.”

The commission says they were in no way responsible for the delay of the school’s opening.

“I want to be clear that if Kihei High School is not able to open, it is not because of an action by LUC. But rather, inaction by the Department of Education to comply with the LUC conditions,” Commissioner Dawn Change said.

DOE officials said the Department of Transportation advised them that a pedestrian bridge was not necessary yet because only a few students were scheduled to start school in August 2022.

The DOT said a bridge could cost $20 million, and the department is building a roundabout, which they hope will provide safe crossing options.

The Commission voted unanimously not to remove the bridge requirement, blocking the school from opening as planned.

Currently, public school students in Kihei enroll at Maui High School. But there are other charter school options in the area.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

