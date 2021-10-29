Tributes
Open House: Spacious home in Pearl City and beautiful views from 37th floor unit near Ala Moana

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath Momilani home in Pearl City. The airy living room opens out onto a screened in porch. Enjoy the cool trade winds in your private fenced back yard. This house includes a large eat-in kitchen, two good sized bedrooms with built-in desks, a primary bedroom with a large walk-in closet, plus a bright bonus room for your office, den, or laundry area. House features redwood construction, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage. With over 8 thousand sq. feet, this lot has unlimited potential for expansion.

Next up, spectacular ocean, mountain, and city views await you from the 37th floor! This corner-end unit is the largest 2 bedroom on the floor. This unit offers floor to ceiling windows, a lanai, hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen with sub-zero wolf appliances, quartz countertops, and 2 side-by-side parking stalls with a storage locker. Enjoy the resort-style amenities including a pool and spa, movie theater, fitness center, lounge with kitchen, barbecue pavilions, puppy park and electric vehicle charging stations. Located near world-class beaches, shopping, and dining, you’re in the heart of it all at Azure Ala Moana!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

