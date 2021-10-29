Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Waialae man accused of brutally attacking his girlfriend, holding her and their baby captive, and assaulting responding officers will face trial.

A District Court judge Thursday found probable cause after hearing seven hours of testimony against Andrew Hopkins, who is accused of kidnapping and assaulting 30-year old Lisa Miranda.

Hopkins will also be tried for two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after police say he attacked those who entered his Kilauea Avenue apartment Oct. 18 to rescue Miranda.

“He kind of postured up in what I would describe as a fighting stance,” HPD Corporal Jason Tanaka said in court. Another police officer, Jonathan Nasu, said Hopkins then started to bite Tanaka.

HPD Officer Jonathan Nasu testifying at Hopkins' preliminary hearing (None)

“Constantly fighting us. He wouldn’t give up his hands. He wouldn’t listen to our commands at all.” Nasu told the court Thursday at Hopkins’ preliminary hearing.

Police used a Taser on the suspect, but said that didn’t stop him from resisting.

Officer Jeremy Newman said Hopkins also bit him on the forearm.

Even after they were able to get him into handcuffs, Nasu said, Hopkins was still fighting with them.

“He continued to yell and scream and squirm, try to squirm out of the handcuffs,” Nasu said. “He was trying to kick some of the officers that were near his legs.”

A trauma surgeon from The Queen’s Medical Center also testified about Miranda’s injuries.

Dr. Frederick Yost said she had “injuries to her brain, compression of the brain. She also had right kidney injury, which was consistent with a traumatic injury.

“Because of the multiple injuries, it resulted in kidney failure.”

Yost said Miranda has improved and no longer needs life support.

But she can’t yet communicate.

The couple’s infant son, was also inside the apartment. Charlie Miranda was hospitalized with head injuries; he has since been released.

Friends set up a crowdfunding page for the woman and her baby, who was born last month.

Meanwhile, Hopkins remains in jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 12.

