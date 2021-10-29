Tributes
This nonprofit helps seniors pay for cataract surgery. And it was founded by teens.

These teenagers operate a non-profit called WikiVision that helps people who can't afford cataract surgery. They hope to take their mission to third-world countries.(Courtesy: WikiVision)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team of five teenagers is the driving force behind WikiVision, a non-profit dedicated to helping people who need cataract surgery but who can’t afford it.

“Since our mom is an eye surgeon and a lot of the population in Hawaii isn’t able to get the treatment that they need, we decided to do it,” Arabella Tan said.

The idea came out of a school project her brother, Alexander, was working on.. He worked out the details with his mom, Dr. Vivien Tham.

“I wanted to give back to my community through this project,” Alexander said.

School friends Owen Lai, Adam Nguyen and Caleb Lee got on board.

The teens organized a fundraiser that brought in over $30,000, and they visited community centers and churches to screen people for suitable candidates for the surgery.

Those who didn’t qualify received free eye exams and reading glasses.

“They’ve been working on this project for over a year and a half now. They’ve really made a lot of impact on this community,” Tham said.

WikiVision worked with Project Vision Hawaii, Pacific Vision Institute of Hawaii and Eye Surgery Center of Hawaii. Last month, the non-profit paid for cataract surgeries for eight people.

The cost of the operation can run as high as $10,000 for patients who don’t have insurance.

“When they were finally able to see again, they were so grateful. You could see how much we were able to change their lives and make a difference,” Arabella said.

The non-profit has its own YouTube channel, where the students post videos on a variety of health topics. “It’s helping a lot of people in lots of different ways,” Tham said.

Besides working locally, WikiVision hopes to take free cataract surgeries to undeveloped countries. There are also plans are for a mission to Mexico during spring break.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

