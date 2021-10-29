As keiki prepare to trick-or-treat, city works to make roads safer for pedestrians

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With keiki set to hit the streets to trick-or-treat, Honolulu’s mayor declared the week leading up to Halloween as “Keiki Pedestrian Safety Week.”

Nationwide, Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for pedestrians since many children and families are walking from house to house for candy and sweets.

In an effort to protect pedestrians, the city is teaming up with Walk Wise Hawaii to make roadways safer.

“So we want you to be extra attentive, be aware of your surroundings, especially at nighttime. We want you to dress to be safe,” said Dustin Malama, pedestrian safety coordinator.

“We also want to remind drivers that pedestrian safety is their responsibility too. So look out for pedestrians, children. If you can avoid areas where you know they’ll be trick or treating, try to do that and also know that speed can kill, so watch your speed.”

Walk Wise Hawaii is encouraging motorists to drive no more than 20 mph in residential areas.

Those going out to trick-or-treat are also advised to carry lights and wear reflective clothing.

