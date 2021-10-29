Suspect’s trial for high-profile murder will stay on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has denied a request to relocate the Maui trial for a suspect accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend.

Bernard Brown is charged with killing Moreira “Mo” Monsalve in 2014.

His attorney said he didn’t think his client could get a fair trial on Maui and that a trial relocation off island would be necessary to “prevent jury contamination.”

Brown has pleaded not guilty to killing Monsalve, who was a mother of three.

Her body has never been found.

Brown remains in custody. His bail is set at $1 million.

This story may be updated.

