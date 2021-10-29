Tributes
Jason Momoa says he has contracted COVID, is quarantining at home

Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Jason Momoa arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh off the theatrical release of blockbuster “Dune,” actor Jason Momoa says he has contracted COVID and is quarantining.

“I’m just camped out in my house,” he said, in a post on Instagram Friday.

He added, “Yeah, I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people ... I got a lot of aloha from people. Thank you for your concerns and love.”

Momoa plays Duncan Idaho in “Dune,” which is a hit at the box office.

The actor, however, is in the middle of filming an “Aquaman” sequel.

This story will be updated.

