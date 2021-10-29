Jason Momoa says he has contracted COVID, is quarantining at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fresh off the theatrical release of blockbuster “Dune,” actor Jason Momoa says he has contracted COVID and is quarantining.

“I’m just camped out in my house,” he said, in a post on Instagram Friday.

He added, “Yeah, I got hit with COVID right after the premiere. There was a lot of people ... I got a lot of aloha from people. Thank you for your concerns and love.”

Momoa plays Duncan Idaho in “Dune,” which is a hit at the box office.

The actor, however, is in the middle of filming an “Aquaman” sequel.

This story will be updated.

