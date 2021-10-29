Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii team discovers one of the youngest planets ever observed around a distant star

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:12 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists led by a team at the University of Hawaii at Manoa have discovered one of the youngest planets ever observed around a distant infant star.

The planet is named 2M0437b.

Its discovery is unique, researchers said, because it is newly formed and can be directly observed.

“This serendipitous discovery adds to an elite list of planets that we can directly observe with our telescopes,” said UH Professor Eric Gaidos, who is lead author of an article on the discovery in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

“By analyzing the light from this planet we can say something about its composition, and perhaps where and how it formed in a long-vanished disk of gas and dust around its host star.”

The researchers estimate that the planet is a few times more massive than Jupiter.

It formed with its star several million years ago ― about the same time the main Hawaiian Islands emerged above the ocean. The planet is so young that it’s still very hot.

The planet was first seen with the Subaru Telescope atop Mauna Kea in 2018. Gaidos and other members of his team then monitored the planet to make sure it was a companion to the star.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
HMSA said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.
HMSA to eliminate hundreds of positions as it outsources some functions

Latest News

SpaceX astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor trained at the HI-SEAS Habitat on the slopes of Mauna Loa....
After training for space on the slopes of Mauna Loa, she’s earned her astronaut wings
This isn’t just another scary Halloween story but it is frightening: someone may be watching...
What the Tech: Your wifi router could be giving hackers access to all your smart devices
Watch ‘This is Now’: Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope
The holidays are right around the corner, but gifts are already being delivered across the state.
Looking for a job? USPS hiring in Hawaii ahead of the holidays