Hawaii reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, 155 new cases

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Friday reported five new coronavirus-related fatalities, raising the state’s death toll to 896.

Meanwhile, the state also reported 155 new COVID-19 cases. The latest infections bring the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,987.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,706 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 72 were on Oahu
  • 30 on Hawaii Island
  • 21 on Maui
  • 19 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 12 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 80.4% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

