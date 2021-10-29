Hawaii Kai’s Jaron Lancaster set to compete in MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby at 2021 World Series

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2021 World Series is underway with the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves duking it out in Major League Baseball’s Fall Classic, with a Hawaii youth baseball player set to compete on the biggest stage of his life.

Hawaii Kai’s Jaron Lancaster is set to hit in the MLB’s Jr. Home Run Derby after Game four in Atlanta.

“The junior home run derby is just a really fun experience for me because I hopefully will be able to go to the MLB when I get older.” Lancaster told Hawaii News Now.

The 12 year old — who most recently played on the 12U Cal Ripken World Series team — beat out 26 other little leaguers in last months MLB West Region Jr. Home Run Derby to advance to Saturday’s event.

Becoming the first Hawaii boy to represent the West Region in the Home Run Derby, a huge honor for Lancaster who hopes to not let the islands down.

“It’s an honor to represent the 808 state because I’ll be able to put them on my back and represent them in front of the world.” Lancaster said.

An amazing accomplishment, having gone through the COVID-19 pandemic and being forced to stay away from the batters box for over an entire year.

“COVID was a very hard time for everyone, you know?” Lancaster said. “But this year I actually get to play baseball and play with my friends and I get to play on TV, which makes it even better.”

Lancaster will be recognized during Saturday’s Game four in Atlanta along with the other participants, then is set to swing following the game.

“My goal is to win.” Lancaster said. “That’s the number one goal.,I hope to come up on top, but if not, try my best and put up a good battle.”

Game four of the 2021 World Series is set for Saturday at 2:09 p.m. HST on FOX.

