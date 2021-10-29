Tributes
Hall & Oates cancel upcoming Hawaii dates, citing logistical challenges

FILE - Daryl Hall and John Oates perform in Glendale, Ariz. on July 17, 2017. The multi-platinum duo behind hits like ″Private Eyes,” ″Rich Girl” and “Maneater,” is ready to hit concert stages again. Their new tour kicks off Aug. 5 at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)(Rick Scuteri | Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Daryl Hall & John Oates concerts scheduled for next month in Hawaii have been canceled, despite the city’s plans to ease restrictions on large events.

The duo were set to perform Nov. 9 on Maui and at the Blaisdell Arena on Nov. 13.

Those performances had already been rescheduled multiple times ― and there was hope the November dates would be possible because of declining case counts and new rules.

On Oahu starting this coming Wednesday, large indoor and outdoor venues will be allowed to operate at capacity as long attendees are vaccinated, wear masks and other protocols are followed.

But on Friday, Hall and Oates announced on their website that the event wouldn’t happen after all.

“While we are happy to hear about the recently announced new steps that the state of Hawaii is taking to welcome back live events, unfortunately, our upcoming shows in November will have to be canceled,” they wrote.

“This is due to not being able to logistically adjust plans in time. We are disappointed, but we are looking forward to coming back to perform in Hawaii as soon as we can.”

Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

