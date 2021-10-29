Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers now into the Halloween weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Not so spooky weather this week of Halloween. Light to moderate trades likely from tonight through the Halloween weekend. Also, expect relatively dry conditions with a few brief light showers mainly over windward sections.

Light, variable winds will start Friday, and hold through the weekend, which will result in afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes. It will also be relatively dry. But clouds and a few showers may develop over some leeward and interior sections each afternoon.

The downslope winds at night will result in clearing skies.

A north swell will be reinforced as a series of NW swells roll into the Pacific.

A small but slightly longer period northwest swell will fill in Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

A slightly larger but shorter-period north-northwest swell will fill in Thursday, peak Thursday night and early Friday below advisory levels. An even larger northwest swell may arrive early next week with reinforcing energy on Sunday.

A moderate south swell will fill in on Wednesday will lift south facing surf up by a couple of feet.

