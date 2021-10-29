Tributes
Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers and large surf heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers and large surf heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers and large surf heading in for the weekend
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will diminish through today giving way to daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes tonight through the middle of next week. This will lead to clouds and showers over leeward and interior sections each afternoon followed by clearing skies at night.

Moderate size surf will continue mainly across the north facing shores. Late Saturday a moderate to large northwest to north swell will roll in with a High Surf Advisory (HSA likely posted along north and west facing shores. Another large pulse comes in late Monday night and Tuesday, warranting a High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of most islands. A small south pulse will fade over the weekend with another minor boost due next Wednesday.

