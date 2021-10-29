Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers and large surf heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will diminish through Friday, giving way to daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes Friday night through the middle of next week. This will lead to clouds and showers over leeward and interior sections each afternoon followed by clearing skies at night.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Moderate-size surf will continue mainly across the north-facing shores.

Late Saturday, a moderate to large northwest to north swell will roll in with a high surf advisory (likely posted along north and west facing shores). Another large pulse comes in late Monday night and Tuesday, warranting a high surf warning for the north- and west-facing shores of most islands.

A small south pulse will fade over the weekend with another minor boost due next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.