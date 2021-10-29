Episode 85: Mysteries of Hawaii with Lopaka Kapanui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a spooky edition of ‘Muthaship’ this week with master ghost story teller Lopaka Kapanui!

Lopaka founded “Mysteries of Hawaii,” which was recently ranked as the second-best ghost tour in the country by USA Today! Kapanui says the spirits have grown restless since the pandemic and may be more active come this Halloween... So where are the most haunted spots on the island, which state building is the most haunted, and why shouldn’t you whistle at night?

Kapanui reveals all the chicken skin details, plus shares news about recent Pele sightings and tales of hauntings in Kapolei!

