Episode 85: Mysteries of Hawaii with Lopaka Kapanui

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:13 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s a spooky edition of ‘Muthaship’ this week with master ghost story teller Lopaka Kapanui!

Lopaka founded “Mysteries of Hawaii,” which was recently ranked as the second-best ghost tour in the country by USA Today! Kapanui says the spirits have grown restless since the pandemic and may be more active come this Halloween... So where are the most haunted spots on the island, which state building is the most haunted, and why shouldn’t you whistle at night?

Kapanui reveals all the chicken skin details, plus shares news about recent Pele sightings and tales of hauntings in Kapolei!

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

