EMS: Man critically injured following early-morning shooting in Nanakuli

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Nanakuli early Friday.

Officials said the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Hakimo Road.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 40s was in critical condition.

Police are currently on scene investigating. Officers have not provided further details.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.