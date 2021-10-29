Tributes
EMS: Man critically injured following early-morning shooting in Nanakuli

Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Nanakuli early Friday.

Officials said the incident happened around 2:20 a.m. on Hakimo Road.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 40s was in critical condition.

Police are currently on scene investigating. Officers have not provided further details.

This story will be updated.

