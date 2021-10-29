Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Domestic violence crisis calls are on the rise, Maui advocates warn

They’re hoping more awareness will bring the community together to help end the cycles of abuse.
Women Helping Women said the number of crisis calls to their 24-hour emergency hotline are up...
Women Helping Women said the number of crisis calls to their 24-hour emergency hotline are up 46 percent this year compared to last year.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:36 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Advocates for domestic violence victims on Maui say crisis calls are up this year.

They are hoping more awareness will bring the community together to help end cycles of abuse.

On average, more than 10 million American men and women experience domestic violence each year.

In Hawaii, one in three women and one in four men have had some form of physical abuse by their partner.

“What we’re seeing is more strangulation, more suicide attempts, those types of cases,” said Women Helping Women Executive Director Sanoe Kaaihue.

Women Helping Women is a non-profit agency on Maui that provides safety and support to survivors of domestic violence.

Kaaihue said the number of crisis calls to their 24-hour emergency hotline are up 46 percent this year compared to last year. They are also helping more victims with restraining orders this year compared to last year.

“We do see a lot more of the Native Hawaiian population that’s coming forward to seek services,” Kaaihue said.

Kaaihue believes the increases are due to added stresses brought on by the pandemic.

“It’s happening here in our community,” said Kelli Maltezo, chair of the Lanai Domestic Violence Taskforce.

The small island of Lanai with a population of just over 3,000 people held its first Men’s March Against Domestic Violence this week.

Maltezo said the first step is awareness, then it’s taking action.

“We as an entire community need to address this. It’s not just the role of the police department, it’s not just the role of the social workers and social services, it’s not just the role of Women Helping Women, it’s a community as a whole,” Maltezo said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
HMSA said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.
HMSA to eliminate hundreds of positions as it outsources some functions

Latest News

Tracking slower winds into the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers now into the Halloween weekend
Two people were critically hurt following the crash.
Big Island woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for hit-and-run that left 2 injured
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend