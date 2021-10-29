Citing lagging sales, Wailuku Sack N Save to close next month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Nov. 28, the Wailuku community will say goodbye to their Sack N Save location.

Owned and operated by Foodland Super Market Ltd., the store first opened in 1994. The company said the store’s 60 employees will be offered jobs at other Foodland stores on Maui.

Foodland executives say the closure is due to lagging profits.

“Closing a store is never easy and we have carefully considered the impact the closure will have on our loyal customers and dedicated employees,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO.” “Unfortunately, sales at this store have not met expectations and we can no longer justify the costs of keeping it open. We are pleased to offer all employees at Sack N Save positions at our other stores on the island.”

Maui has six other Foodland stores located located at Kaahumanu, Kehalani, Pukalani, Kihei, Lahaina and Foodland Farms Lahaina.

“We are grateful to our Sack N Save customers for faithfully shopping with us over the years,” Wall added. “We know our employees will miss serving this community at this store and hope customers will continue to shop with us at our other Foodland locations after we close on Nov. 28.”

