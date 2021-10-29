‘Bows football on the road for Mountain West match up with Utah State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another Week, another set of Aggies, this time the Utah State Aggies, UH looking to get a pivotal win against the top team in the Mountain West’s Mountain Division.

It’s a challenge the ‘Bows are tackling head on.

“We’ve got to score points.” Head coach Todd Graham told reporters. “We’ve got to get the mental errors corrected, we’ve got to take care of the football.”

Hawaii is back on the road after a successful weekend in Manoa, downing New Mexico State 48-34 in front of their first home crowd in over two years.

Now setting their sights on the Bee Hive State for a chance to keep their Mountain West title game dreams alive and at 4-4 on the year, coach Graham knows that every week is must win.

“You have to win out.” Coach Graham said. “You have to win, we got five conference games, got to win every one of them to have any chance or hope to play for the conference championship and that’s our number one goal.”

It’s a scenario that played out in 2019, a season that saw the ‘Bows make it all the way to the title game against Boise State.

Now looking at 2021, players that were on that squad are letting their teammates know that now is the time for things to start clicking.

“Take care of business and it’s going to handle itself.” Senior Eugene Ford said. “Some of the veterans that actually been in this predicament before, just understanding that it’s crunch time, now we’re just leading by example, you know, setting the tone and every day practices are important, every play, so now you’ve got the game plan, so now it’s time to handle it.”

Kick off on Saturday is set for 9:00 a.m. HST on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

