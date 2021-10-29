Tributes
Big Island woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for hit-and-run that left 2 injured

Two people were critically hurt following the crash.
Two people were critically hurt following the crash.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:29 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island woman was sentenced to five years in prison after cutting a plea deal for a hit-and-run in 2020.

Officials said Keola Kama allegedly crashed into two people on a moped near the Old Kona Airport Park. The 30-year-old then reportedly chased after them.

Two people were critically hurt following the crash.

Prosecutors dropped her attempted murder charges and in return Kama pleaded no contest to assault and criminal property damage.

