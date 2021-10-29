Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

BBB announces 2021 Hawaii Torch Award winners

Better Business Bureau logo
Better Business Bureau logo(Better Business Bureau)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:05 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Better Business Bureau on Thursday announced three Hawaii businesses and one charity as winners of the 2021 Hawaii Torch Awards for Ethics.

BBB said the winners of the Torch Awards for Ethics — the most prestigious honor the BBB Great West and Pacific presents to businesses and charities in the region — are chosen “based on their commitment to operational integrity and ethical business practices.”

This year, BBBGWP received more than 300 submissions.

The following are this year’s winners:

All Kine Pools & Spas LLC, – Small Business of the Year

American Floor and Home – Large Business of the Year

Island Windows & Doors – Spark Recipient

Kupu – Charity of the Year

“It was truly inspiring to learn how each business makes a daily commitment to not only uphold ethical business practices, but also embody the true meaning of integrity,” said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGWP. “We hope this recognition helps the winners and finalists stand out in their local communities and encourage more businesses to operate with those same principles.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Andrew Hopkins appeared from OCCC via teleconference for his preliminary hearing.
Officers describe violent encounter with man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Ishiharaya in Waipahu is known for their plantation tea cookies and senbei.
After 101 years in business, a Waipahu family-owned bake shop is closing
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus.
DOH says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of 30 COVID cases

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting in Nanakuli.
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Man dead in early-morning shooting in Nanakuli; suspect arrested
Colin Moore, director of UH’s Center for Public Policy, said it appears the mayors are “no...
Governor didn’t approve city’s planned reboot of large indoor events but has no plans to stop it
DOH said seven people in a classroom of 30 students and staff tested positive for the virus.
DOH says poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of 30 COVID cases