BBB announces 2021 Hawaii Torch Award winners

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Better Business Bureau on Thursday announced three Hawaii businesses and one charity as winners of the 2021 Hawaii Torch Awards for Ethics.

BBB said the winners of the Torch Awards for Ethics — the most prestigious honor the BBB Great West and Pacific presents to businesses and charities in the region — are chosen “based on their commitment to operational integrity and ethical business practices.”

This year, BBBGWP received more than 300 submissions.

The following are this year’s winners:

All Kine Pools & Spas LLC, – Small Business of the Year

American Floor and Home – Large Business of the Year

Island Windows & Doors – Spark Recipient

Kupu – Charity of the Year

“It was truly inspiring to learn how each business makes a daily commitment to not only uphold ethical business practices, but also embody the true meaning of integrity,” said Tyler Andrew, president and CEO of BBBGWP. “We hope this recognition helps the winners and finalists stand out in their local communities and encourage more businesses to operate with those same principles.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.