Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

What the Tech: Here’s what YouTube has done to make the platform safer for kids

As YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok representatives met with U.S. senators this week to answer...
As YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok representatives met with U.S. senators this week to answer tough questions about what the platforms are doing to protect kids, it’s a good time to look at changes YouTube has already made to its platform.(CNN)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok representatives met with U.S. senators this week to answer tough questions about what the platforms are doing to protect kids, it’s a good time to look at changes YouTube has already made to its platform.

A little over two years ago it was discovered that pedophiles were using YouTube to watch videos of young children and even grooming them within the chat or comments section.

YouTube search made it easy for them.

Here’s how those predators worked:

Searching YouTube for “birthday pool party” (as an example) would display thousands of videos recorded and uploaded by moms and dads of their children’s party. Those videos were shot and uploaded innocently by parents to share with their friends and family.

The way YouTube works is that when a user searches for video, YouTube populated the sidebar with similar videos. So when a pedophile watched one video of an 8-year-old girl in a swimming pool, they were able to see hundreds of other videos of 8-year-old girls in swimming pools.

Within the videos were comment sections where exploiters were known to reach out to the owners of the videos (and their children perhaps) as well as other commenters. In some incidents, exploiters managed to strike up conversations with children and then take those conversations to other platforms.

A Redditor investigated the rabbit holes on YouTube and discovered some of those chat or comment feeds included exploiters sharing social media accounts and information and in a few cases, links to child pornography.

The Redditor also found many comments on those videos where pedophiles left time-codes of moments when the child was in a compromising or suggestive pose.

Videos that would normally be viewed only by the extended family were getting millions of views. One such video of a little girl doing gymnastics flips while her dad gave instructions from behind the camera had over 6 million views and hundreds of comments.

Once the Redditor published his own video showing what he discovered, YouTube deleted thousands of videos of children. YouTube also removed the comments section on videos of children.

Another change by YouTube removed the random “similar videos” and replaced those with videos from trusted YouTube channels.

So YouTube took some aggressive steps to curb the use of its platform for nefarious purposes. Similar incidents have taken place on other social media networks such as Instagram where pedophiles searched for hashtags such as #bathtime and #bikinihaul.

While members of Congress warned the tech giants of possible legislation, the fact is there is no conceivable way tech giants can make the internet safe for people of all ages. Human exploiters are tech-savvy and as they learn ways to get around safeguards in place, they share those with others doing the same thing.

Parents must take preventative actions to protect their children. Uploading videos of their kids to share with family members should always be uploaded as “private” which allows only people with the link to see the video.

Another option is to choose to upload the video as “unlisted” meaning it won’t show up as people browse similar videos and will not be searchable.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower

Latest News

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Kaimuki High School is turning their auditorium into a haunted house.
Enter if you dare! Kaimuki High transforms auditorium into haunted maze
Local ghost stories with Lopaka Kapanui: It's not just the fish that bite
Looking for an absolutely frightful evening out? Check out ‘Chicken Skin Ghost Stories’
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity