State slaps Navy with big fine for health violations at embattled Red Hill fuel tank facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has issued a more than $325,000 penalty to the US Navy after multiple violations were discovered at its Red Hill underground fuel storage facility.

The massive, WWII-era fuel facility sits above the Pearl Harbor aquifer, which supplies drinking water to most of Honolulu.

This penalty also comes as state lawmakers are seeking answers into a possible cover-up of a fuel leak reported at the facility last year.

Health Department inspectors said they discovered the violations during a routine inspection that took place between Sept. 28, 2020 and Oct. 9, 2020.

The state issued a notice of violation and order, which included five counts that related to the Navy’s failure to prevent the release of fuel into the environment.

The counts include:

Failure to perform line tightness testing of repaired piping before returning to fuel service, which resulted in a over $179,900 penalty.

Failure to maintain adequate fuel release detection for two double-walled underground recovery storage tanks. This penalty amounted to $90,000.

Failure to operate and maintain ongoing corrosion protection to metal components of the portion of the Navy’s tank and piping that contained substances that are in contact with the ground. This violation resulted in a $30,000 penalty.

Failure to perform an annual liquid tightness test on spill prevention equipment to prevent fuel releases to the environment. This resulted in a penalty of $22,950.

Failure to perform an adequate visual walkthrough inspection of hydrant pits, resulting in a penalty of $2,250.

Following these violations, the Navy must comply with the safety guidelines detailed in the order.

The state said the Navy may also submit a request for a hearing and contest the NOVO within 20 days of its receipt.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.