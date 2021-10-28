New Target store set to take over former Sears space at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Target store is planning to open at Windward Mall in Kaneohe in the next year.

The mall said the general merchandise retailer will take over the space formerly occupied by Sears, which closed two years ago.

Target will be renovating the approximately 128,000 square foot-area into a two-level store.

”We are excited to welcome Target to Kaneohe and to bring new offerings to our community,” said Cesar Topacio, vice president senior general manager of Windward Mall.

“Target has been greatly anticipated within our Kaneohe community, and we are eager to get started on the building renovation.”

There has been no word yet on how many workers will be hired.

There are currently four Targets on Oahu.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.