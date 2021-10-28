Motorcyclist critically injured in early-morning crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash early Thursday on Moanalua Freeway, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Exit 1A Airport off-ramp.

Police, Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department were all on scene.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The exit was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Details are still limited at this time as the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.