Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Missing girl’s loved ones say their requests to authorities for updates have been ignored

The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabelle “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case...
The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabelle “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case in the public eye.(Hawaii News Now)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than six weeks after 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua disappeared, loved ones and community members are renewing their push for answers.

On Wednesday morning, a small group gathered outside the Kalihi building that houses one of the state’s Child Welfare Services office.

They want the agency to know they haven’t forgotten about Isabella.

Her adoptive family reported her missing on Sept.13, telling police she walked out of the home in the middle of the night.

Many in the community have raised doubts about that statement, including her biological family.

Isabella has been part of the foster system since she was a baby.

Hawaii News Now reported in September that she had two serious injuries that were investigated.

Even after the incidents, the girl remained in her adoptive family’s home.

The adoptive family of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua met with Honolulu Police for an extensive...
The adoptive family of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua met with Honolulu Police for an extensive interview on Monday, one week after they reported her missing from their Waimanalo home.

“We as a family, we do the things that we can and we’re not going to stop,” said Alena Kaeo, a relative of Isabella’s biological mother.

Kaeo criticized CWS for not protecting foster kids and said the Honolulu Police Department has not been providing regular updates. Kaeo noted that with missing persons cases on the mainland, authorities are regularly on the news providing the public with information.

“It’s definitely frustrating because we would like answers, something. Some type of information letting us know where they’re at in the case,” said Kaeo.

Hawaii News Now has repeatedly asked HPD for interviews and updates in recent weeks. A request was declined again Wednesday.

A department spokesperson instead sent another statement that said they continue to investigate and pointed out the increased reward that made headlines last week.

HPD also encouraged anyone with tips to call CrimeStoppers.

Meanwhile, an online petition related to the case had about 1,800 signatures Wednesday afternoon.

The petition said there was a court hearing next month regarding the family adoption of the missing girl’s younger sibling. A spokesperson for CWS could not verify that or comment on the case.

Generally speaking, she said in a statement, adoption is ordered and approved by a Family Court judge.

The statement said:

“After considering all recommendations, the Family Court judge makes the final decision as to whether to approve the adoption to the proposed adoptive parent after considering several factors including whether the proposed adoptive parents are fit and proper persons, and financially able to give the child a proper home and education, and whether the adoption will be for the best interests of the CWS child.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

There’s another push for answers from family members of a missing Waimanalo girl and community...
Missing girl’s family says authorities are not communicating with them
The COVID pandemic has highlighted just how significant the nation’s nursing shortage is....
Hawaii has a shortage of nurses. It also has a shortage of people ready to train them.
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers now into the Halloween weekend