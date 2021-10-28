Missing girl’s loved ones say their requests to authorities for updates have been ignored

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than six weeks after 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua disappeared, loved ones and community members are renewing their push for answers.

On Wednesday morning, a small group gathered outside the Kalihi building that houses one of the state’s Child Welfare Services office.

They want the agency to know they haven’t forgotten about Isabella.

Her adoptive family reported her missing on Sept.13, telling police she walked out of the home in the middle of the night.

Many in the community have raised doubts about that statement, including her biological family.

Isabella has been part of the foster system since she was a baby.

Hawaii News Now reported in September that she had two serious injuries that were investigated.

Even after the incidents, the girl remained in her adoptive family’s home.

The adoptive family of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua met with Honolulu Police for an extensive interview on Monday, one week after they reported her missing from their Waimanalo home.

“We as a family, we do the things that we can and we’re not going to stop,” said Alena Kaeo, a relative of Isabella’s biological mother.

Kaeo criticized CWS for not protecting foster kids and said the Honolulu Police Department has not been providing regular updates. Kaeo noted that with missing persons cases on the mainland, authorities are regularly on the news providing the public with information.

“It’s definitely frustrating because we would like answers, something. Some type of information letting us know where they’re at in the case,” said Kaeo.

Hawaii News Now has repeatedly asked HPD for interviews and updates in recent weeks. A request was declined again Wednesday.

A department spokesperson instead sent another statement that said they continue to investigate and pointed out the increased reward that made headlines last week.

HPD also encouraged anyone with tips to call CrimeStoppers.

Meanwhile, an online petition related to the case had about 1,800 signatures Wednesday afternoon.

The petition said there was a court hearing next month regarding the family adoption of the missing girl’s younger sibling. A spokesperson for CWS could not verify that or comment on the case.

Generally speaking, she said in a statement, adoption is ordered and approved by a Family Court judge.

The statement said:

“After considering all recommendations, the Family Court judge makes the final decision as to whether to approve the adoption to the proposed adoptive parent after considering several factors including whether the proposed adoptive parents are fit and proper persons, and financially able to give the child a proper home and education, and whether the adoption will be for the best interests of the CWS child.“

