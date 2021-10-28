Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

HMSA to outsource employees as company undergoes major technology overhaul

HMSA said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.
HMSA said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:31 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 300 HMSA employees may be moved to new positions — and some could be laid off — as the insurance provider prepares for a major technology overhaul.

Hawaii’s largest insurance provider said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.

HMSA said the rising cost of health care, new regulatory requirements and consumer mandates have forced the need for massive technology upgrades to maximize workplace efficiency.

The company said this will impact 285 employees.

HMSA said many will be retained while some will may be moved to new positions at Firstsource. Those who aren’t offered these opportunities will be laid off. HMSA said it will be provide financial assistance and individualized job placement support to those affected.

These changes will happen over the next several months and all transitions will take place in 2022.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

Enter the "This is Now" Halloween Costume Contest!
Calling all ghosts and ghouls! Show off your costumes in this spooky Halloween contest
The city is laying out a new strategy to get more affordable housing in urban Honolulu.
City plan would combine affordable housing projects with retail, restaurants
There’s another push for answers from family members of a missing Waimanalo girl and community...
Missing girl’s family says authorities are not communicating with them
The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabelle “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case...
Missing girl’s loved ones say their requests to authorities for updates have been ignored