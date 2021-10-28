HMSA to outsource employees as company undergoes major technology overhaul

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 300 HMSA employees may be moved to new positions — and some could be laid off — as the insurance provider prepares for a major technology overhaul.

Hawaii’s largest insurance provider said it has partnered with Firstsource Solutions Limited to modernize its systems.

HMSA said the rising cost of health care, new regulatory requirements and consumer mandates have forced the need for massive technology upgrades to maximize workplace efficiency.

The company said this will impact 285 employees.

HMSA said many will be retained while some will may be moved to new positions at Firstsource. Those who aren’t offered these opportunities will be laid off. HMSA said it will be provide financial assistance and individualized job placement support to those affected.

These changes will happen over the next several months and all transitions will take place in 2022.

This story may be updated.

