Looking for a job? USPS hiring in Hawaii ahead of the holidays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are right around the corner, but gifts are already being delivered across the state.

So the U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire more than 600 new employees in Hawaii.

USPS officials say they need to fill 275 entry level positions and 300 seasonal positions to keep up with the busy holiday season.

Starting pay for the available positions ― which include clerks, mail processing, and mail carriers ― range from $18 to $21 an hour.

