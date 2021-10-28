Looking for an absolutely frightful evening out? Check out ‘Chicken Skin Ghost Stories’
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a spooky event to get into this weekend?
On Halloween Eve, Lopaka Kapanui will present “Chicken Skin Ghost Stories” at the Waikiki Shell.
There are two showings, at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and both are absolutely frightful.
