Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III defends PFL welterweight title with knockout victory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III defended his PFL welterweight title on Wednesday via an amazing knockout win over Magomed Magomedkerimov in Hollywood, Florida.

Cooper III kept the title with a third-round knockout after nearly falling to Magomedkerimov with just under two minutes left in the round.

The local boy improves to 24-7-1 in his MMA carreer and snags the $1 million PFL title prize.

Magomedkerimov was in the midst of a 13 fight win-streak that spanned over six years, but Cooper puts an end to that streak with Wednesday’s win.

