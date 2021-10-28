Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III defends PFL welterweight title with knockout victory
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III defended his PFL welterweight title on Wednesday via an amazing knockout win over Magomed Magomedkerimov in Hollywood, Florida.
Cooper III kept the title with a third-round knockout after nearly falling to Magomedkerimov with just under two minutes left in the round.
The local boy improves to 24-7-1 in his MMA carreer and snags the $1 million PFL title prize.
Magomedkerimov was in the midst of a 13 fight win-streak that spanned over six years, but Cooper puts an end to that streak with Wednesday’s win.
