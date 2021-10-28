Tributes
Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III defends PFL welterweight title with knockout victory

Ray Cooper III
Ray Cooper III(Twitter/@MMAJunkie)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III defended his PFL welterweight title on Wednesday via an amazing knockout win over Magomed Magomedkerimov in Hollywood, Florida.

Cooper III kept the title with a third-round knockout after nearly falling to Magomedkerimov with just under two minutes left in the round.

The local boy improves to 24-7-1 in his MMA carreer and snags the $1 million PFL title prize.

Magomedkerimov was in the midst of a 13 fight win-streak that spanned over six years, but Cooper puts an end to that streak with Wednesday’s win.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

