Hawaii reports 126 new COVID infections, 2 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Thursday reported 126 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 83,832.

The state also confirmed two more fatalities.

The death toll now stands at 891.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,710 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

47 were on Oahu

38 on Hawaii Island

22 on Maui

9 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 71.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 80% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

