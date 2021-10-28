Tributes
Hawaii Island police search for armed suspect following violent domestic dispute

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect, wanted for questioning in a violent domestic dispute in Kurtistown on Friday.

Officials said 25-year-old Brendon Hironaka of Puna fled the scene after police responded to a dispute that involved gunshots on Pohaku Drive. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said Hironaka and a female family member were involved in a verbal dispute when the confrontation turned physical. He reportedly started throwing items at her, grabbed the front of her neck and slammed her head numerous times against various items in the house.

Police said Hironaka then forcefully took a 25-caliber semi-auto pistol from the woman and discharged several shots near her.

Officials said he then left the residence with the firearm and drove away in a 2002 white Toyota Camry with the license plate ZGR420.

Hironaka is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police caution members of the public not to approach Hironaka and to immediately contact police if they see him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This story may be updated.

