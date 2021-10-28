Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii Island farmers get help to fight coffee leaf rust

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:39 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Big Island coffee farmers are expected to receive $300,000 from the state to help them battle coffee leaf rust, a disease that can kill coffee trees.

The money comes from the state Department of Agriculture thanks to a bill passed by the Legislature extending and enhancing the state’s Coffee Berry Borer Pesticide Subsidy program.

The County Council is expected to accept the money, West Hawaii Today reported.

Coffee leaf rust is caused by a fungus. Leaves drop off infected trees, which have significantly lower yields and may die in a few years.

Glenn Sako, who is handling the grant for the county Department of Research and Development, said in documents submitted to the council that timely application of fungicide sprays can partially control the disease or slow its spread.

Colehour Bondera, president of the Kona Coffee Farmers Association, said in a statement that the program should be expanded to include fertilizers that would help the coffee.

He said there also needs to be a policy in place to get the money to the farmers sooner. He said money for the fiscal year that ended June 30 isn’t being distributed, although the farmers have incurred costs that are eligible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

A motorcyclist was critically injured in an early-morning crash.
Motorcyclist critically injured in early-morning crash on Moanalua Freeway
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Weaker winds heading in for the weekend
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Motorcyclist critically injured in early-morning crash on Moanalua Freeway
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Oct. 28, 2021)