Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Weaker winds heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Thursday. Some low clouds and light trade showers will occur mainly along windward facing sections of the state, especially through early Thursday morning. Light and variable winds with dry weather conditions are expected from Friday into early next week, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. This may result in clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.

North shore are will see a small, medium period northwest swell filling in today. This swell will begin to fall on Friday. A slightly larger, shorter period north northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Thursday night and then subside from early Friday into the weekend. A large north swell is timed to reach the island chain Saturday night and peak Sunday. This swell will increase early week surf heights to above High Surf Advisory thresholds, possibly as high as low-end High Surf Warning levels. Advisory level surf will begin to fall Monday but a reinforcement northwest swell Tuesday will maintain advisory to potentially warning level surf along north and west facing shores into mid week. A few slightly larger, lower period south southeast swells have reached the islands and are providing a minor bump to south shore surf. A couple of late season small, medium period south swells coming in through late week will hold current south shore surf heights through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

Tracking light to moderate trade winds and a few passing showers
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers now into the Halloween weekend
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through the weekend