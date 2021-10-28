Forecast: Weaker winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Thursday.

Some low clouds and light trade showers will occur mainly along windward facing sections of the state, especially through early Thursday morning.

Light and variable winds with dry weather conditions are expected from Friday into early next week, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. This may result in clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.

North Shore areas will see a small, medium-period northwest swell filling in Thursday. This swell will begin to fall on Friday.

A slightly larger, shorter-period north-northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Thursday night and then subside from early Friday into the weekend.

A large north swell is timed to reach the island chain Saturday night and peak Sunday. This swell will increase early week surf heights to above high surf advisory thresholds, possibly as high as low-end high surf warning levels.

Advisory level surf will begin to fall Monday, but a reinforcement northwest swell Tuesday will maintain advisory to potentially warning-level surf along north- and west-facing shores into mid-week.

A few slightly larger, lower period south southeast swells have reached the islands and are providing a minor bump to south shore surf.

A couple of late season small, medium period south swells coming in through late week will hold current south shore surf heights through the weekend.

