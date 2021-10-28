Enter if you dare! Kaimuki High transforms auditorium into haunted maze
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaimuki High School is offering a night of terror, having transformed their auditorium into a haunted house experience for the first-time ever.
The “Theater of Terrors” is a full-scale maze with eight rooms of horror.
When guests enter the building, creatures will be lurking around every corner, waiting to give you a frightful, pulse-pounding experience.
The event will be open for three more nights — Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the school’s theater arts program.
