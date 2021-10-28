Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After decades of searching, a family gets to offer their long-lost loved one a fitting goodbye

By Jim Mendoza
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the beach behind the Outrigger Canoe Club, sailors in Navy whites honored Thomas Powell, a Bronze Star recipient who served aboard the USS Goldsborough in the 1960s.

But separation from his family happened decades before his death.

“We lost track of him 50 years ago when he didn’t return letters. We looked for him, each one of us in the family looked for him over a period of 20 years,” his sister Liz Powell said.

Her brother lived in a car, and spent days working at odd jobs and watching tennis at the Diamond Head tennis courts, where he met businessman Seymour Kazimirski.

“What really made Tom a very special person was how kind he was. I don’t consider him a homeless man. I considered him a man without a home,” he said.

Kazimirski had Powell to his home for holidays.

“Whether he came for Jewish holidays like Chanukah and Passover, or Thanksgiving and Christmas time, he was the most congenial of all of our guests,” Kazimirski said.

He and his tennis buddies bought Powell breakfast nearly every day for 10 years and tried to get him off the streets. But he refused.

In 2017, Powell was a guest on Kazimirski’s internet talk show where he shared his views of homelessness.

“A third of the people out there are people who have mental issues and are really unprepared to fend for themselves,” Powell said, during one of two appearances he made on the program called “Seymour’s World.”

After hearing of their brother’s death last year, his sisters stumbled onto the videos.

“My son-in-law had Googled Tom, Tommy, Thomas Powell, then added Hawaii, and then added veteran and up popped Seymour’s video,” Kate Blekeberg said.

The women contacted Kazimirski and learned of their brother’s desire to be buried at sea off Waikiki.

“Being able to take his ashes out today and scatter them in the Pacific, that’s a feeling money can’t buy,” Kazimirski said.

He arranged for the military ceremony, a final tribute to his friend.

“We’re grateful that he ended his life with friends in a beautiful place. I don’t think any of us could ask for anything more,” Liz Powell said.

She showed off photographs of her brother when he was a young boy, a young man, abd a sailor who served his country.

His siblings said the beach side ceremony was bittersweet, it’s like they lost him twice. Although he was homeless, they’re thankful that in some ways he died a happy man.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced a reopening plan Wednesday that dramatically eases...
‘The time has come’: City will soon allow large outdoor, indoor venues to operate at full capacity
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

There’s another push for answers from family members of a missing Waimanalo girl and community...
Missing girl’s family says authorities are not communicating with them
The biological family of missing 6-year-old Isabelle “Ariel” Kalua is trying to keep her case...
Missing girl’s loved ones say their requests to authorities for updates have been ignored
The COVID pandemic has highlighted just how significant the nation’s nursing shortage is....
Hawaii has a shortage of nurses. It also has a shortage of people ready to train them.
Authorities said 44-year-old Tyson Garcia was discovered around 8:30 a.m. on Saddle Road in the...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers now into the Halloween weekend