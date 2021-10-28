After 101 years in business, a Waipahu family-owned bake shop is closing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A longtime family-owned bake shop in Waipahu is closing down after 101 year in business.

Ishiharaya located on Waipahu Depot Street is known for their plantation tea cookies and senbei, which are a type of Japanese rice crackers.

The owners said they are finally retiring after years of making delicious local treats.

Ishiharaya is best known for their plantation tea cookies. (Hawaii News Now)

“Our family has been very fortunate and blessed to be in business all these years. We couldn’t have done it without the support of the best customers around,” said the owner in a letter posted on the door of the shop.

While Ishiharaya will permanently close on Nov. 13, their products will be sold at selected retailers until the end of the year.

Customers looking for their special treats will be able to find them at Don Quijote, Marukai Wholesale Mart, Kona Chip and at a few other locations.

