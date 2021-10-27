As UH sees increase in enrollment, standardized tests not required for Fall 2022 admission

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the University of Hawaii saw its largest increase in enrollment since 2003, officials announced that applications are now open for the Fall 2022 semester.

Despite the pandemic limiting in-person instruction, UH Manoa saw a 6% jump in enrollment in its Fall 2021 semester compared to Fall 2020.

With applications now open, officials said standardized tests scores, such as the SAT and ACT, are not required for admission.

The priority application deadline for the Fall 2022 semester is Jan. 5.

Along with the admissions process, UH encouraged prospective students to learn more about financial aid opportunities.

The university system said there is approximately $64 million in scholarships and grants available for the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information or to apply, click here.

