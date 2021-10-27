Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Sierra Club sues state to get records on fuel tank leak at Navy’s Red Hill facility

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Sierra Club on Tuesday sued the state Health Department, demanding records about a fuel leak into Pearl Harbor last year.

The environment group wants the documents in order to argue that a contested case hearing over the Red Hill fuel storage facility should be reopened.

They want to put Navy officials under oath about what and when they knew about the leak.

“We really need to know what happened, what went wrong, what did the Navy do, did the Navy try to potentially withhold information from the public,” said Sierra Club Director Wayne Tanaka.

Emails leaked to HNN partner Civil Beat suggested Navy commanders did not tell the state about the leak because it was in the middle of the hearings and could have affected the Health Department’s decision on what to do about the tanks. The tanks sit above Oahu’s biggest drinking water aquifer.

The Sierra Club says it had to go to court after the Health Department ignored open records laws and their rights as parties in the case.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
If daily case counts continue on a downward trend, Gov. David Ige said he plans to lift more...
Governor: More restrictions will be lifted if Hawaii’s COVID case count continues to decline
The evidence is stacking up against three police officers who are suspected of taking part in...
Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash
The catches of divers at Kahala Beach and Kahana Bay were closely inspected by DOCARE officers...
DLNR cites 12 divers around Oahu overnight for various fishing violations

Latest News

Homes are nearing the edges as erosion eats away at the Makaha shoreline. (Image: Hawaii News...
As sea levels rise, Hawaii is scrambling to save its disappearing beaches
Journalists from HNN were honored and humbled to accept the recognition of the society.
Stay updated: Sign up for HNN’s ‘Inbox Update’
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, customers look at iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones...
What the Tech: For parents, these apps take some of the worry out of trick-or-treating
(Kyodo News via AP)
Watch ‘This is Now’: As international travel rules ease, airlines offer deals