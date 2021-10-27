Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends made several attempts to rescue Palolo woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
184 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide; 1 additional death
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy