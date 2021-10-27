Man accused of punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant to get mental treatment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Molokai man charged with assaulting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant will be getting mental health treatment before changing his plea.

Court documents said Steven Sloan, Jr. agreed to enter the Hina Mauka program for up to 90 days for psychiatric evaluation.

A judge ruled Tuesday that he would be sent to the treatment center by the end of the week.

The 32-year-old allegedly punched a flight attendant twice in an “unprovoked incident” in September.

Sloan’s attorney said he wants to take responsibility for his actions at his next court date, which is set on Dec. 7.

Related Coverage:

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.