Man accused of attempting to steal plane at Hilo airport deemed unfit for trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of trying to steal an emergency medical plane on Hawaii Island in August has been deemed unfit to stand trial.

A judge had ordered Gabriel Molina to undergo a mental examination in September.

Officials said the incident happened when the 24-year-old drove through a fence at Hilo airport. He allegedly told police “Mother Earth” had been driving the vehicle.

Authorities said he then drove to the general aviation area, entered an empty plane and was able to start the engines. However, officials said Molina did not press on the gas.

Molina will remain in the care of the State Hospital until his next hearing in November.

