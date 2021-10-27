LIVE: Under reopening plan, city to allow large outdoor and venues to operate at full capacity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is set to announce a “phased reopening plan” Wednesday that will further ease Oahu’s COVID restrictions on managed events.

City officials say the plan will lift restrictions for both indoor and outdoor events that are professionally organized, including seated venues, interactive events and road races.

Joining Blangiardi will be University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin, and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel.

Earlier this month, the city and state announced a plan to allow some large events with restrictions, including mask-wearing, social distancing and bans on food and drink.

Under that plan, weddings and funerals with up to 150 people were also allowed.

