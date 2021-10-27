Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

LIVE: Under reopening plan, city to allow large outdoor and venues to operate at full capacity

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at a previous news conference / HNN File
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi at a previous news conference / HNN File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:56 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is set to announce a “phased reopening plan” Wednesday that will further ease Oahu’s COVID restrictions on managed events.

WATCH LIVE:

City officials say the plan will lift restrictions for both indoor and outdoor events that are professionally organized, including seated venues, interactive events and road races.

Joining Blangiardi will be University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin, and Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO Hilton Raethel.

Earlier this month, the city and state announced a plan to allow some large events with restrictions, including mask-wearing, social distancing and bans on food and drink.

Under that plan, weddings and funerals with up to 150 people were also allowed.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and fire crews are stationed outside of the Center Center tower.
Hours-long standoff at condo on Kalakaua Ave. ends with suspect in custody
Andrew Hopkins calls in from OCCC during his preliminary hearing.
Man with history of violence accused in brutal attack that left victim ‘unrecognizable’
Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
A suspect in an arson on Hawaii Island fled ... on a push lawn mower.
The getaway car of choice for one Big Island suspect? A push lawn mower
The family of a man shot by police two years ago are suing the Honolulu Police Department.
Family of man killed by police at Kapolei gas station files wrongful death lawsuit

Latest News

Friends are being credited with saving the life of a woman who was kidnapped and brutally beaten.
Friends credited with saving life of woman who was kidnapped, brutally beaten
6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was last seen at her family’s Waimanalo home.
Watch ‘This is Now’: Calls for action in the disappearance of a 6-year-old Waimanalo girl
Hawaii Police Department
Hawaii Island authorities reopen Daniel K. Inouye Hwy. following crash
Enter the "This is Now" Halloween Costume Contest!
Calling all ghosts and ghouls! Show off your costumes in this spooky Halloween contest