A Honolulu bar wants you to try the world’s oldest Japanese whiskey. But expect to pay up.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - How much would you pay to taste the world’s oldest Japanese whiskey? A popular Honolulu bar was selected to receive a rare bottle and they’re price tag is hefty.

As in $25,000 a head.

The duo behind Bar Leather Apron is holding a special tasting event at the end of the month, and it features the extremely rare bottle of whiskey.

“The Yamazaki 55. I don’t know anything more rare,” said Justin Park, head bartender and owner of Bar Leather Apron.

He said the the Yamazaki 55 is the oldest Japanese whiskey in the world released by the House of Suntory. The bottle is made of crystal, with the age marking in gold dust.

Only 100 bottles were released so it’s not cheap.

“So a bottle like this Yamazaki 55 year goes for roughly $60,000 retail,” Park said. “That’s if you’d ever find it retail, which you would never would.

“So at auction these bottles, the last time I checked, we went for $780,000 for a single bottle.”

BLA is the first establishment in Hawaii to get their hands on the exclusive blend. Park credits their strong relationship with Suntory, and he says it’s an honor.

“Not only like for our bar that we’re able to get it, but for Hawaii to get it. It’s a global stage,” Park said. “Suntory could have went a different route and just sold these bottles for millions of dollars, right? But they didn’t. They’re letting people try it and sharing the story, which is really it’s really unique.”

This Friday and Saturday, a special tasting event will be held at their sister restaurant Bar Maze in Kakaako. The tasting will be led by a Suntory brand ambassador with dinner to follow.

And with only 25 ounces in the bottle, there are 25 seats available.

“The price of the event is $25,000 ahead, and it was really important for us to tie in a charity to this because I think the way Suntory is giving back to the people to be able to try this,” Park said.

“So we’re tying in Aloha United Way as well as Hawaii Community Foundation.”

He said $5,000 from each ticket goes to those charities.

